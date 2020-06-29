Joe Max Linzy



Jay - Joe Max Linzy, age 76, of Jay, FL, passed away on June 27, 2020.



He was predeceased by his parents, Bernice and Eloise Linzy, and his brother, Bruce Linzy.



Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Stella Elaine Linzy; sons Jody Linzy and Steven Linzy; granddaughters Brenna and Lyric Linzy; sister Linda (Jack) Carden; sister-in-law Mary Jim Linzy; and family friend Rhonda Lord.



Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 P.M. Monday, June 29, at Jay Funeral Home. Funeral services with Masonic rites are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 30, also at Jay Funeral Home. Burial will be at Jay Cemetery.









