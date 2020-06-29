Joe Max Linzy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Max Linzy

Jay - Joe Max Linzy, age 76, of Jay, FL, passed away on June 27, 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents, Bernice and Eloise Linzy, and his brother, Bruce Linzy.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Stella Elaine Linzy; sons Jody Linzy and Steven Linzy; granddaughters Brenna and Lyric Linzy; sister Linda (Jack) Carden; sister-in-law Mary Jim Linzy; and family friend Rhonda Lord.

Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 P.M. Monday, June 29, at Jay Funeral Home. Funeral services with Masonic rites are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 30, also at Jay Funeral Home. Burial will be at Jay Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jay Funeral Home - Jay
3853 Highway 4
Jay, FL 32565
(850) 675-4414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved