Joe R. Brown
Pensacola - Joe R. Brown, aka" Joe the Barber" of Pensacola, FL died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Covenant Care Hospice Sacred Heart. Joe was born in Albany, Georgia, was a member of First Church of the Nazarene and served his country in the United States Army where he served during WWII and Korea.
He is survived by three daughters Cordean Eddins and husband Earl, Brenda Howard and husband Steve and Patricia Garber and husband Dennis; 11 grandchildren,; 26 great grandchildren and 14 great- great grandchildren also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 9 brothers and sisters; his wife; a son; two grandsons and 1 granddaughter.
Funeral Service is Tuesday, March 24 at 2PM at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home with Pastor John Carnes officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020