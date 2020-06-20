Joel Holland
1942 - 2020
Joel Holland

Pace - Joel Holland, 77, of Pace, FL passed away on June 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Joel was born in Enterprise, AL on October 4, 1942.

Joel was preceded in death by his father, Jeff; and mother, Robbie.

He is survived by wife of 54 years, Olga; his daughter, Jana (Mike) Ward, his son, Scott (Cindy) Holland; his grandchildren, Lanae Arena, Aaron Mena and Aiden Ward; and two sisters, Phyllis (Harry) Miller and Barbara (Wayne) Jones.

Joel earned a Bachelor's degree in Engineering at Auburn University and later earned a Master's of Industrial Engineering degree with a minor in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida. He retired after 30 years of employment with BellSouth.

In his retirement, he enjoyed boating, travelling and spending time with family and friends.

A Celebration of Life is planned on Monday, June 22, 2020. Viewing at 10:30 am and services at 11:30 am at Lewis Funeral Home (4777 West Spencerfield Road, Pace, FL) Burial will be at 3:00 pm, Almarante Cemetery in Laurel Hill, FL.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home
4777 West Spencerfield Road
Pace, FL 32571
(850) 995-5702
