John A. Dooley, Sr.



Pensacola - John A. Dooley, Sr., age 89, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing.



John was born in Philadelphia on July 17, 1929 to John and Anna Dooley. He was one of five children. He had two brothers Charles and Richard and two sisters Delores and Jean. On May 30, 1953, he married the love of his life, Georgeanna Sheppard. They enjoyed 38 years of marriage until he lost his love to cancer in 1991. During their marriage, they raised five children together, four boys and one girl.



He traveled the world while serving our country for 24 years as a member of the United States Navy. John retired from the Navy in 1969 as a Chief Petty Officer. He later went on to serve the Navy as a civil service employee. He enjoyed being outside and when he finally retired from working, he spent a of lot of his time playing golf with his friends.



John was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Georgeanna, his brother Charles, his sisters Delores and Jean and his oldest son John A. Dooley, Jr. He is survived by his brother Richard (Marie) Dooley, his three sons, Richard (Connie) Dooley, Donald (Sherry) Dooley and Arthur (Rita) Dooley and his daughter Diane (Jim) Peek, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. His family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Baptist Hospital who took care of him in his final days.



Visitation will be from 12:00- 1:00 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Oak Lawn Funeral Home at 619 N New Warrington Road in Pensacola. Funeral will begin at 1:00 pm. His interment will immediately follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with full military honors.