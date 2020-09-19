John A Jenkins



Milton - On September 14, 2020, John A. Jenkins, age 83, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully in his home.



John was born on August 6, 1937 to William Alfred "Jake" and Helen Cleo Brown, in Tuttle, OK. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1957 and served for 22 years, reaching the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. He earned many accolades, merits, and awards over his distinguished career, including the Joint Service Commendation Medal. He then went on to serve 24 years in the Civil Service at NAS Pensacola Saufley Field. While stationed at NAS Whiting Field he met his future wife, Betty Jean Berrian. After serving in Italy for two years, he returned home and married Betty on June 26, 1961. They raised two sons, John Jr. and Donald. John was a long-time resident of Pace, FL and was a member and deacon of Ferris Hill Baptist Church.



While in the Navy, John and Betty were able to travel and live around the world. In retirement, they were able to continue their passion for travel. They were able to enjoy RV life in their motorhome, often traveling with their grandchildren and making many trips to visit beloved family and friends throughout the US. They also traveled to exotic places such as Australia, Egypt, and China. He was an avid golfer and could often be found on the course with his family and many friends. John was the epitome of a family man. He cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was known for his quick wit and bright personality. He never met a stranger and he enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life.



John was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and one sister. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Betty Jenkins; two sons, John Alvin (Pat) Jenkins, Jr and Donald Everette (Lisa) Jenkins; his four grandchildren, Jason Everette (Jodi) Jenkins, Felicia Michele Jenkins, Joshua Everette (Amanda) Jenkins, Lori Ann (Heather) Jenkins; and his great grandson Nathan Drake Jenkins.



Visitation will be held at Ferris Hill Baptist Church in Milton (6848 Chaffin St) on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 12:00 -1:30pm. Service to follow at 1:30pm with Dr. Brian Nall and Rev Zach Johnson officiating. Graveside service to follow at Memory Park Cemetery (5641 Highway 90 West), with Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing.



Paul Bearers will be David Cook, Gene Cook, Jim Berrian, Matthew Cook, Ryan Cook, and Easton Cook. Honorary Paul Bearers will be the deacons of Ferris Hill Baptist Church and the Men's Sunday School Class.



Flowers or memorials to the Ferris Hill Baptist Church building Fund are appreciated



Fair Winds and Following Seas. We have the watch now.









