John Arthur Kintz
Pensacola - John Arthur Kintz, 84, of Pensacola, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. John was born January 6, 1935, in Latrobe, PA to Arthur and Agnes Kintz. He attended St. Vincent College receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Math and Penn State University receiving a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. John joined the Navy as a member of the Civil Engineering Corps in 1959. While serving in Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star. He retired from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander in 1980 and began working with the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation until he retired in 2003.
John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Lou; his children, son Tom (Denise) of Hastings, MN, daughter Jean (John) of Cumming, GA, son James (Kate) of Bonita Springs, FL, and son Michael (Shay) of Mobile, AL; and his grandchildren, Jeffrey, John, Rachel, Dob, Maddux and Noel; as well as his four sisters, Joan, Kate, Rita and Rosemary.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the Haven of our Lady of Peace for their care during his last few weeks.
Visitation will be held 10:00am until a Rosary to be prayed at 10:45am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church with Fr. Jack Campbell celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Pensacola Catholic High School, 3043 W. Scott St. Pensacola, FL 32505 or the Serra Club c/o St Paul's Catholic Church, 3131 Hyde Park Rd, Pensacola, FL 32503.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019