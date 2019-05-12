John Bartley "Bart" Phillips



Pensacola - Bart was born on Valentine's Day to George Carroll and Betty Welch Phillips. He was part of a strong community that attended Scenic Heights, Ferry Pass, and then Woodham High. He worked for Winn Dixie, Food World, and ECUA. Bart bravely fought against cancer, but lost his battle on Monday, May 6th. We are certain that his peaceful passing was due to him being so glad to see his Dad, G.C. Phillips and his oldest brother, Buster Phillips as he left this world to be with our Lord.



The family will have a private memorial at a later date, but we ask for your prayers for Bart and our family. We thank everyone who was ever a friend to Bart, especially the wonderful staff at Sacred Heart Hospital. Bart is survived by his Mom, Betty, his brother Robert Phillips, and his sisters, Pam Phillips and Teresa Murphy (Mike), five nephews and 4 nieces. Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary