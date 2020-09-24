John Billings Hall
Cantonment - ln the early morning hours of Sept. 23, 2020, after a long battle with cancer and other health issues, John passed away. Born in Jacksonville, FL on Nov. 13,1946, John moved to the Pensacola area in 1961 with his loving parents Gil and Zelma. After graduating from PHS in 1965 and PJC in 1967, he began a long and rewarding career in the engineering field.
John began his successful career as a technician/draftsman in the Research & Development Div, (aka "the hill") of Monsanto in 1968. ln 1978 he accepted a position as the Drafting/Product Engr'g Supvr with Eastman Whipstock in Houston, TX, then in 1987 accepted a position with Eastman Christensen as Sustaining Engr'g Services Mgr in Salt Lake City, UT. His work brought him once again to Houston in 1995 after a merger with Baker Hughes. The positions held there were Reliability Engr, Mfg Engr and Mfg Engr'g Group Leader. Upon his retirement in 2011, John and his wife Susan returned to the Pensacola area.
John was an avid athlete. At an early age he excelled at football, baseball, and basketball, developing a love of sports that he would carry with him throughout his formative years, a love that continued into adulthood with competitive softball, bowling, and golf.
John is preceded in death by his parents, but leaves behind to honor his memory his loving and devoted wife Susan (Clark) Hall, his brother Dale Hall, son Scott Hall, step-daughter Kim Hoffman, and his grandchildren Nathan and Natalie Hall.
The Hall family wishes to show their sincerest appreciation to the medical staff of West Florida Hospital and to Dr. Owera and staff at The Woodlands of Pensacola.
The family will have a private family service at a later date.
ln lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity
.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
.