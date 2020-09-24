1/1
John Billings Hall
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Billings Hall

Cantonment - ln the early morning hours of Sept. 23, 2020, after a long battle with cancer and other health issues, John passed away. Born in Jacksonville, FL on Nov. 13,1946, John moved to the Pensacola area in 1961 with his loving parents Gil and Zelma. After graduating from PHS in 1965 and PJC in 1967, he began a long and rewarding career in the engineering field.

John began his successful career as a technician/draftsman in the Research & Development Div, (aka "the hill") of Monsanto in 1968. ln 1978 he accepted a position as the Drafting/Product Engr'g Supvr with Eastman Whipstock in Houston, TX, then in 1987 accepted a position with Eastman Christensen as Sustaining Engr'g Services Mgr in Salt Lake City, UT. His work brought him once again to Houston in 1995 after a merger with Baker Hughes. The positions held there were Reliability Engr, Mfg Engr and Mfg Engr'g Group Leader. Upon his retirement in 2011, John and his wife Susan returned to the Pensacola area.

John was an avid athlete. At an early age he excelled at football, baseball, and basketball, developing a love of sports that he would carry with him throughout his formative years, a love that continued into adulthood with competitive softball, bowling, and golf.

John is preceded in death by his parents, but leaves behind to honor his memory his loving and devoted wife Susan (Clark) Hall, his brother Dale Hall, son Scott Hall, step-daughter Kim Hoffman, and his grandchildren Nathan and Natalie Hall.

The Hall family wishes to show their sincerest appreciation to the medical staff of West Florida Hospital and to Dr. Owera and staff at The Woodlands of Pensacola.

The family will have a private family service at a later date.

ln lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved