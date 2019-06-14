Services
Pensacola - John Burgess was born May 4, 1931 in Hubert, Alabama to Handy and Sadie Burgess. He met Hazel Crumpton at McGhee Park on Crossing and Davis Street, they married soon after and have been together ever since, this September would have marked 70 years of sharing their lives together.

On the early morning of June 6, 2019, John Burgess was called and ushered to cross the great gulf. He is proceeded by his parents Sadie and Handy Burgess Sr., son Oscar Burgess, daughter Sandra Burgess, grandson Jadon Duncan, brothers-in-law; Grady, Lucious, Walter, Edward and Handy Jr., sisters; Clara Burgess-Cook, Tiretha Burgess-Johnson.

John Burgess departs to be remembered by his loving wife Hazel Burgess, his sons Johnny Jerome Burgess, Reginald Burgess, daughter, Peggy Burgess-Griffinspecial nephew; Tony Burgess, family and friends.

Service will be held at Sux Avenue Baptist Church, with Rev., Dr. Michael Johnson, officiating.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 14, 2019
