|
|
John C. Usrey
Alvin - 1934 - 2019
John C. Usrey, 85, of Alvin, Texas passed away Sunday March 2, 2019.
Mr. Usrey was born in Anniston, AL on February 17, 1934. Mr. Usrey moved to Pensacola from Montgomery in 1941. He attended local schools and was a member of Whitfield Baptist Church. He finished Pensacola High School in 1952, joined the United States Air Force in 1952 and became a Radar Gun Control mechanic on B-47's.
Mr. Usrey started work at Chemstrand in 1954, attended Pensacola Junior College and graduated in 1959. He was promoted at work and transferred to Texas in 1962 to construct and operate a petrochemical plant and was promoted in 1970 to safety manager, transferred to Greenwood, S.C. as safety manager and then retired in 1985.
Mr. Usrey was Scout Master of a troop for 3 years in Pensacola.
Mr. Usrey's civic involvements include service as Deputy Marshal, State Constable (in South Carolina) and Deputy Sheriff in Arkansas.
Mr. Usrey was Founding Member of Good Sam Travel Club in 1972 with extensive travel of North America via recreational vehicle.
Mr Usrey was preceded in death by his wife, Nellore.
Survivors include his daughter Simona Usrey Alvarado (Miguel), grandchildren; Lindsey Elizabeth and Amanda Miguel Alvarado, as well as a son, Richard Usrey. Surviving also are nephews Warren, Sam and Peter Waite, dear friend Elaine Strong and many friends around the United States.
Funeral services will be Thursday March 14, 2019 at 1:30 pm in Waters and Hibbert Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Gallimore officiating. Visitation will be 11:30 am until service time.
Burial will be in Bayview Memorial Park with Masonic and Military Honors.
To send condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com
Waters and Hibbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019