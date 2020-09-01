John Clarence Kramer
Mobile, AL - John "Johnny" Kramer, a native of Pensacola FL, born October 6, 1929, and longtime resident of Mobile, AL, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He served 26 years in The US Army and rose to the rank of Colonel. He retired in 1979 and moved to Mobile, AL. He joined Boja's Foods in Bayou La Batre, AL where he was semi-active until his passing.
John was proceeded in death by his wife of 52 years, Winnie. His survivors include two daughters, Kay E. Kramer and Pamela (Greg) Malone; two grandchildren, Chase Malone and Cristy (Clark) Sledge; one great-granddaughter, Kate; one great-grandson, Jack; other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held in Mobile Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2:00PM. The family will receive friends at Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home from 1:00PM until service time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Grace Lutheran Church, 1356 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604. If attending, please comply with social distancing guidelines. Facial masks required. Condolences may be offered at www.mobilememorialfunerals.com
