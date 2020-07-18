John "Richard" Clark



Pensacola - John Richard "Dick" Clark was a native of Pensacola, FL. He was one of six children born to Coker Jenkins Clark and Mary Adkinson Clark. Born in Myrtle Grove in 1934 he grew up and many days rode his horse to school. He attended Pensacola High School and graduated in 1952.



As heir to Clark Sand Company, founded by his father, Richard spent his younger years shoveling sand and driving the dump trucks for the company. He was known for driving in a standing position because he could not reach the gas pedal. Eventually Richard would take over the business and open several successful spin off businesses. In 2006 he sold the construction businesses going on to own and manage commercial real estate around the area where he was highly regarded by his tenants. For many years he was a member of the Associated General Contractors and Home Builders Association. Richard spent his free time racing and cruising sail boats. He raced the Pensacola to Cozumel race three times. He has been a long time member of the Pensacola Yacht Club, where he served on the Membership Committee for many years. Additionally he was a long standing member of "Oscar's Round Table Breakfast Club". He was an avid Florida State fan. He loved taking his RV and attending all the home football games. GO NOLES!



He was preceded in death by his Father; C J Clark, Mother; Mary Clark, Brother; Jimmy Clark, Sister; Dorothy Williams. He leaves behind his beloved wife Connie Clark, Daughters Cindi Clark, Lori Clark (James Noble), Mary Prescott (Jon Prescott), Son Joseph Clark. Grandchildren Gaby Noble, Charles and Madeline Prescott. Sisters Catherine Macbeth, Linda Gwaltney and Janet Mitchell as well as many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future.



There was nothing more important to him than his family; he loved hosting family gatherings and having his home full of family and friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store