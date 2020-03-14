|
John D. Handrop, Sr.
McDavid - On Friday March 13, 2020 John D. Handrop Sr., loving father and grandfather passed away at the age of 87.
"Johnny" was born in Pensacola Fl on September 16, 1932. He married his high school sweetheart, Elouise Gates and together they raised three children.
"Johnny" moved his young family to McDavid Florida to live a relaxed country life. He retired from Monsanto. He had a passion for dancing at the American Legion and loved being with his treasured partner of 7 years, Vicki Smith.
He is survived in death by his son, John "David" Jr., Daughters Tammi Hill and Marilyn Clifton as well as many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 at Faith Chapel North Funeral Home at 2 o'clock p.m.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.
