Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home - Pensacola
124 W. GREGORY ST.
Pensacola, FL 32502
(850) 432-6534
John Riner
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Barrancas National Cemetery
John Daniele Riner, 37, of Pensacola, FL passed away March 31, 2019.

John was a native and lifelong resident of Pensacola. He graduated Washington High School and Pensacola State College. John served in the United States Army and was deployed in combat mission during Iraqi Freedom with the 508th parachute infantry regiment of the 173rd airborne brigade. He received the Army Commendation medal, National Defense Service medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Infantry Badge, Parachutist Badge and Global War on Terrorism medal.

He is survived by his Mother and Father, Clarence and Donna, a son, Silas Riner, sister, Catherine (Hanson) Pitchford brother, Daniel Riner , sisters Mary Riner and Elizabeth (Charles) Patty , friend Dori Taylor and numerous family and friends.

The family and friends will gather at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home for the funeral cortege leaving at 11am Thursday April 25, 2019 going to Barrancas National Cemetery. Graveside services will be 11:30am with Father Garvey officiating with military honors.

A reception will be held following the service at the Cubi Bar and Restaurant inside the Naval Air Museum.

The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to Sacred Heart Hospital and staff of the ICU 4th floor.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Humane Society or Veterans Organizations.

To send Condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com

WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
