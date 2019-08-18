|
|
John E. "Eddie" Peters
Pensacola - John E. "Eddie" Peters was called home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 79.
John was born in Bluefield, West Virginia and Served in the U. S. Army. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Elks, Warrington Lodge # 2108 and was a Lodge Officer for several years.
John is preceded in death by his parents, John A. & Virgie D. Peters, his sister, Lila Hill and brother, Jeff Peters.
John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary Anne Peters; stepson, Chuck Nelson; grandson, Dylan Nelson; sisters, Joyce Graziano, Sigrid Corn (Dennis) and Gena McAlpine; brother, David Peters (Rebecca); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9:30 AM till the service begins at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made to the or St. June Children's Hospital.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019