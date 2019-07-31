|
John Edward Hassebrock
Cantonment - John Edward Hassebrock, died July 27, 2019. He was born December 20, 1928 in Molino, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Edith Carolyn Rigby Hassebrock; granddaughter, Amanda Montgomery; great granddaughter, Breezlyn Leigh Montgomery; sister, Connie Gooden and brother, Harry Hassebrock.
John was preceded in death by his son, John William Hassebrock and grandson, Jonathan Thomas Hassebrock.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 01, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel with Dr. James McGaughey officiating. Entombment will be held at Bayview Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Thursday.
Please, no flower or food.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 31, 2019