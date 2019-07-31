Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hassebrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Hassebrock


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward Hassebrock Obituary
John Edward Hassebrock

Cantonment - John Edward Hassebrock, died July 27, 2019. He was born December 20, 1928 in Molino, Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Edith Carolyn Rigby Hassebrock; granddaughter, Amanda Montgomery; great granddaughter, Breezlyn Leigh Montgomery; sister, Connie Gooden and brother, Harry Hassebrock.

John was preceded in death by his son, John William Hassebrock and grandson, Jonathan Thomas Hassebrock.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 01, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel with Dr. James McGaughey officiating. Entombment will be held at Bayview Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Please, no flower or food.

BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
Download Now