John Henderer Brick



Culpeper, VA - The Lord's faithful and loyal servant, John H. Brick, passed peacefully on August 15, 2020 in Culpeper, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Carolyn and his grandson, Turner Goodson. He is survived by his three children, Jonathan Brick (June), Carol Bost and Catherine Goodson (Robert), five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



He grew up outside Chicago, Illinois. After high school he spent one year at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy before entering the U.S. Naval Academy in 1946. He graduated in 1950 and began Naval Flight Training in Pensacola, Florida. His first assignment after training was in Jacksonville, Florida where he met Carolyn. They were married in 1954 and began the next 25 years as a dedicated Navy Family. During his 28 year career, in addition to having over 500 carrier landings, he received numerous commendations and awards, including three Bronze Stars for his meritorious service. His final assignment landed him in his beloved Pensacola in 1974. He retired four years later. He then dove headlong into civic and volunteer activities.



Over the next 40 years he served as President of the Board of Directors of Pensacola State College, was a longtime Rotarian, a tour guide at the Naval Aviation Museum and tutored underprivileged children. However, his passion was at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church where he was head of the Vestry for several years and a member of the choir for over 30 years.



He cherished friendships throughout his entire life. One of his oldest friends said of him, "John Brick has more friends than Santa Claus." He will be remembered as a dedicated husband and Father who taught us more more through his actions than by his words. He had a deep love for God and his Country. In the end, we know his eyes were fixed on the Lord.









