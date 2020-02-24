Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Bagdad Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John McCurley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry McCurley Sr.


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Henry McCurley Sr. Obituary
John Henry McCurley, Sr.

Bagdad - John Henry McCurley, 76 of Bagdad, FL passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home in Bagdad.

John was a graduate of Milton High School. He was a Navy Veteran and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. After his time in the Navy, John worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron as a welder.

John loved the water and was an avid fisherman enjoying many hours fishing in the bay in front of his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Sally McCurley as well as his sister, Elaine McCurley Millham.

He is survived by: a son, John Henry McCurley, Jr.; two grandsons, David and Chance McCurley of Louisiana; brother-in-law, Dan Millham (Aleta) of Milton, FL; nephew, Tracey (Kelly) Millham of Pensacola, FL; nieces, Kristi (Lee) Gilleland of Pace, FL, Karen (Jon) Smith of Gulf Breeze, FL; cousins, Ann (Burlin) Findley of Jay, FL, Leon (Beverly) Hammock, Robert and Michael Mason, Debbie Reaves of Jacksonville, FL; several great nieces, nephews and cousins.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.

John requested cremation and will be buried in the Bagdad Cemetery. The memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 1st at 2 pm at the Bagdad Cemetery with the Reverend Gary Nichols, officiating.

John's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dianne Ballard and the Emerald Coast Hospice for their care of John.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Kids House, Family Promise or a .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -