John Henry McCurley, Sr.
Bagdad - John Henry McCurley, 76 of Bagdad, FL passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home in Bagdad.
John was a graduate of Milton High School. He was a Navy Veteran and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. After his time in the Navy, John worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron as a welder.
John loved the water and was an avid fisherman enjoying many hours fishing in the bay in front of his home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Sally McCurley as well as his sister, Elaine McCurley Millham.
He is survived by: a son, John Henry McCurley, Jr.; two grandsons, David and Chance McCurley of Louisiana; brother-in-law, Dan Millham (Aleta) of Milton, FL; nephew, Tracey (Kelly) Millham of Pensacola, FL; nieces, Kristi (Lee) Gilleland of Pace, FL, Karen (Jon) Smith of Gulf Breeze, FL; cousins, Ann (Burlin) Findley of Jay, FL, Leon (Beverly) Hammock, Robert and Michael Mason, Debbie Reaves of Jacksonville, FL; several great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.
John requested cremation and will be buried in the Bagdad Cemetery. The memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 1st at 2 pm at the Bagdad Cemetery with the Reverend Gary Nichols, officiating.
John's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dianne Ballard and the Emerald Coast Hospice for their care of John.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Kids House, Family Promise or a .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020