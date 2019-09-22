Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
1932 - 2019
Summerfield - JOHN J SIMPSON, age 87 of Summerfield, Florida, passed away at his home on September 9, 2019. He was born in Fairburn Georgia on February 4, 1932, the son of J Waymon Simpson and Blanch Ratliff Simpson. He attended Fulton County Georgia schools and was a Korean War Era veteran of the U.S. Navy.

After Naval service, John began a 36 year career as a Fire Fighter for the DOD U.S. Naval Fire Service. He first served as a firefighter at Dobbins Air Force base in Georgia and later as Fire Chief at NAS Meridian Mississippi, Fire Marshall for the 6th, 8th and 10th Naval Districts, Fire Chief Naval Base Subic Bay, Philippines, Fire Chief NAS Pensacola, and Fire Chief U.S. Naval Base Yakosuka Japan. After retirement from the Naval Fire Service he worked for Champion Paper International as a Fire Protection Engineer for 6 years.

John is survived by his wife Marsha Simpson, son and daughter-in-law John J Simpson Jr. and Sylvia Simpson, daughter and son in-law Debrah and Jeffrey Mader, son Richard Neal Simpson, and daughter Mary Janelle Purves; six cherished grandchildren John J Simpson III, David A. Simpson, Brandon Mothershed, Ryan Mothershed, Cory Mothershed, and Rebecca Dennison Lee, plus 7 great grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by wife Shirley A. Simpson and son Waymon Wade Simpson.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
