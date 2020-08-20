John James "JJ" Majzun



Milton - April 21, 1933- August 18, 2020



John J. Majzun, age 87, of Milton, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Majzun; his mother, Eva Horbath; brothers Joe, Martin and Paul; and sisters Mary and Katie.



He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carolyn; his four children, his sons, John, Donald, Jimmy, and his daughter, Tina (John) Cohorn; and two step-daughters, Tracy (Steve) McCoy and Regina (Michael) Silva; as well as many special grandchildren and great grandchildren.



J.J. proudly served in the United States Navy for 22 years and retired as a Master Chief, MMCM(SS).



Visitation for the family will be at Lewis Funeral Home Milton Chapel on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Visitation for friends and family will begin at 2:00 p.m. The Funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Serenity Gardens Cemetery with Lewis Funeral Home directing.



It is requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Emerald Coast Hospice or St. Jude's Hospital in his honor.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Emerald Coast Hospice for the love and care given to their Husband, Father and Grandfather.









