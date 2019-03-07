Services
Committal
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
John Jernigan

Pensacola - John Clyde Jernigan, 78, died on February 19, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Julie Jernigan and Laura Jernigan, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his sisters, Jean Boyd and Susan McCullough.

A committal service will be held Monday, March 11, 1:30p.m, at Barrancas National Cemetery. Full obituary at https://rosefamilyfu neralhome.com/trib ute/details/1158/John-Jernigan/obituary.htm l#content-start
