|
|
John Jose Costa Jr
Pensacola - John J. Costa Jr., 72, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was a lifelong resident of Pensacola. John graduated from Pensacola Catholic High School in 1965 and Troy State University in 1969. He lived life to the fullest and loved his family, friends, dancing, boating, and happy hour.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John J. Costa Sr., Ruth Costa; and an infant sister.
John is survived by his loving wife, Sarah; son, Greg (Sally); daughter, Ashley Gay (Tom); stepdaughters, Chelsea Crawford (Kyle), and Patsy Messer; grandsons, Nolan Costa, and Merritt Crawford; former wife, Jamie Costa; sister in law, Linda Stark; siblings, Judy Katona, Jenny Roberts (William), Jackie Knowles (Todd), Jim Costa (Betty), Jane Tavella (Tony), Joyce Reedy, Jean Costa (Walter), Janet Ashley (Hank); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to thank Covenant Care Hospice, family, friends, and Custom Control Solutions who helped with his care throughout his courageous fight.
Please join us for a celebration of his life on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The visitation will begin at 3:30 at Cokesbury United Methodist, a service at 4:30, with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant Care Hospice or the Gulf Coast Kid's House.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 2, 2019