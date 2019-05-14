John Joseph Gillespie



Pensacola - John Joseph Gillespie, 84, passed away on May 11, 2019 in Pensacola, FL. He was born on December 1, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of John Leopold Gillespie and Elizabeth M. Gillespie.



John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy L Gillespie; their four children, Nora Gillespie of York County, VA, John Gillespie Jr of Newport News, VA, David Gillespie and his fiancée Melissa Preston of Pensacola, and Diane Mendoza of Pace; eight grandchildren, Lindsey Magnotta, Taylor Gandy, Brian Gillespie, Anthony Mendoza, Lauren Burnham, Victor Mendoza, Karly Blankenship and Cory Gillespie; nine great grandchildren; his brothers James D. Gillespie and William C. Gillespie and his sister Lillian Gillespie.



After graduating from Warwick High School in Newport News, Virginia, he met his beloved Nancy. They married on New Year's Eve of 1953. In 1957, John graduated from the Newport News Ship Building and Dry Dock Company Apprentice School and began his management career in steel fabrication and manufacturing. In 1976, John accepted a leadership position in Jacksonville working with the Offshore Power Systems division of Westinghouse.



After 6 years in Jacksonville, John made his permanent residence in Pensacola, FL working as a Senior Manufacturing Engineer for the Nuclear Component Division of Westinghouse where he remained until his retirement in 1994.



Once retired, John volunteered for various organizations in the community. He was an avid gardener and a member of the African Violet Society where his violets won several awards. He was a 32nd degree mason as a member of the Masonic Lodge. John also enjoyed playing tennis, golf, fishing, and rooting for his Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel of 2276 Airport Blvd, Pensacola, FL. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 beginning at 10:30am at the Peninsula Funeral Home of 11144 Warwick Blvd in Newport News, VA.



John's family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Baptist Hospital and Covenant Hospice for their hard work and compassion.