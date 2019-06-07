|
John Kusnerek
XXXXXXXXXX - Age 56, April 26th 1963-May 30th 2019.
Father of 5 kids, a Poppie to 3 grand babies and married to Stephanie Kusnerek for 30 years. 31 years this September.
He was a firefighter for 27yrs in Warrington, ft Walton beach and Beulah.
Was a prayer warrior for many.
John's work in the railroad emergency response field spanned almost two decades. During this time, John responded to many unique incidents that required his specialized skills and knowledge. He was always eager to share his knowledge and teach others, and the safety of his fellow responders was always his top priority. John worked at all levels in the field, from the hazmat technician to supervisor, and finally managing the quality assurance of tank car repairs. John's leadership, knowledge, and most importantly his friendship will be greatly missed by everyone he worked with.
He loved woodworking, trains, and his family.
Always had a perfect "dad joke" for any occasion.
Good father, husband and wonderful Poppie.
He will be greatly missed by many.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 7, 2019