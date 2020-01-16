|
|
John L. Medbery
Foley - Funeral Services for John L. Medbery of Foley, AL will be held on Saturday, January 18, at All Saints Anglican Church, 901 A North New Washington Road at Martha Avenue, P.O. Box 4538, Pensacola, FL 32507 at 11:00 am with Rev. Matthew Mahan officiating. Interment site will be held in Browns Valley, MN at a later date. Surviving are: Anne B. Medbery, wife, Foley, AL, Linda A. Johnson, daughter, Cedar Park, TX, Barbara E. Bendele, daughter, Loveland, CO, Mary J. Medbery, daughter, Foley, AL; in addition: 6 grandchildren, Sharon Johnson, Jessica Taylor, Mark Johnson, Christopher Bendele, Adam Bendele and Matthew Bretschneider and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020