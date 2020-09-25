John Lewis (Bubba) Gibson



Gulf Breeze - Bubba John passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on September 20, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born on January 4, 1938 to William Byrd and Addie Foy Gibson. A Native of Pensacola, he attended PHS, then proudly joined the Marines. After his service, he worked at Biggs Sporting Goods, during which time he met his true love, Glenda Jean Whatley. They were married shortly after, and had two daughters, Danah and Gwen. Soon Bubba, started working at Liberty National Life insurance, and retired as District Manager.



Bubba John was our protector, a strong, kind, generous, brave soul, who loved unconditionally. He was blessed with great "people skills", a wonderful sense of humor, many beloved life-long friends, and the compassion to take in lots of strays, of the two and four-legged sort. He loved living in Gulf Breeze, on East Bay and the "Salt-life" that went with it. He loved a good party, but most of all, he loved his wife, family, and friends, of which he had many. Bubba was a charming, true Southern Gentleman, and will be missed immensely by all who loved him.



He was preceded in death by parents, Byrd and Addie, Brother James "Gabby" Gibson and many friends.



Bubba is survived by his wife, Jeannie; daughters, Danah and Gwen; sister, Kitty Stone; in-laws, Tommy and Sharon Rutland, Rose Whatley; and numerous nieces and nephews and our pseudo -sister Carrie Monaghan. Big thanks to all health care workers, friends and family who helped care for him. A LARGE celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









