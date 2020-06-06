John Melvin Sansom, Sr.



John Melvin Sansom, Sr. (78), passed from this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. John was born in Bonifay, Florida, to Storie Lee and Lois Bedsole Sansom on November 30, 1941. His family moved to Pensacola, Florida, when he was four years-old and became life-long residents of Pensacola. John attended Pensacola High School and played football on the 1958 Florida State Championship football team. After graduation, he played two more years at Livingston State College. In 1961 he transferred to Florida State University and focused on getting his bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting. On December 29, 1961, John married his high school sweetheart Darlene Wilkerson, and they lived in Tallahassee, Florida, while John continued his education. In 1964 they returned to Pensacola where John began his successful career as a CPA. With John's work ethic and tenacity, he continued to work until his passing.



John was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jerry and Travis Sansom and his sister, Delo King. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, his oldest brother, Charles Sansom, numerous nieces and nephews, and his children: sons, Mel (Lori) Sansom, Greg (Bandi) Sansom, and a daughter, Tanya (Marc) Seibert; grandchildren: Alyssa (Jared) Walters, Emily (Jordan) Taylor, Michael (Bailey) Sansom, Sydni Sansom, Hannah, Von and Drake Seibert, and great-grandchildren: Luke and Lenley Walters and Easton Taylor.



John had a passion for God, his family and FSU football and will be missed and remembered for his kindness, generosity and love, and for being a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



A memorial service for the immediate family will be held on June 28, 2020, during their family beach vacation on Pensacola Beach.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Gulf Breeze Church of Christ, 2962 Gulf Breeze Parkway, P.O. Box 148, Gulf Breeze, FL 32562 or Ronald McDonald House, 5200 Bayou Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32503.









