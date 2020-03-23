Services
John Radford Clark


1971 - 2020
Pensacola - John Radford Clark passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Pensacola, FL. He was born July 15, 1971, in Pensacola. He had a love for the Gulf of Mexico, loved to fish and chase the Cobia. He also loved to surf when he was younger. John was a much-loved father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He was a plumber by trade. "FISH ON"

John is survived by his parents, "M.D." and Alta Clark; daughter, Ashley Roberts; two grandsons, Riley and Tristan; sister, Martha Watson (Earnie); special friend, Adele and her son, Braden; nieces and nephews, Kara, Holley, Jessica, John Tyler and Taylor; great nieces and nephews and soon to be one more great nephew.

Memorials may be made to 22q Foundation in honor of his grandson, Riley.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 2:30 PM at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Steve Bruce will be officiating.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
