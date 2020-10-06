John Robert Falco, Sr.



Pensacola - John Robert Falco, Sr. passed away September 29, 2020.



He was born December 8, 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama. John graduated from Camp Lejeune High School, North Carolina in 1969 and then proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era. After moving to Pensacola he enjoyed a career with ECUA and retired. John was a musician, singer, songwriter playing local venues. His band Sandstorm entertained many folks in the Gulf Coast area. He was at his happiest performing for many family get-togethers and is now playing guitar with the angels. His music and his sense of humor will be greatly missed.



John is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Eleanor Falco and his brother Joseph Anthony (Tony) Falco. He is survived by his step-daughter Regina Mattingly, a son John Falco, Jr. 4 Grandchildren Brooklyn Harris, Brett Campise, Brennley Falco, Jackson Falco and Great Grandson Carson Harris,nieces Anna Lilly and Jenna Falco, sister-in-law Ashlee Tising and a sister Teresa McNaughton.



He leaves behind many other friends and loved ones - especially life long friend and brother Fred Humphreys.



A special thank you to Charles & Joanne Peterson and Janette Roe for the friendship, kindness and love shown to him during the last few months and days of his life.



A scattering of his ashes is planned at a future date (not yet determined).



"And when the night is cloudy



There is still a light that shines on me



Shine on 'til tomorrow, let it be"









