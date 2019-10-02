Services
Bayview Memorial Park
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
John Robert (Rusty) Stoll Jr.


1948 - 2019
John Robert (Rusty) Stoll Jr. Obituary
John Robert (Rusty) Stoll Jr.

- - John Robert (Rusty) Stoll Jr. passed away suddenly from a cardiac event on September 28, 2019. He was born on November 14, 1948 and has been a lifelong Pensacola Resident. Rusty graduated from Pensacola Catholic High School and attended Troy University and Gulf Coast Community College. His passion and commitment to sport as athlete, coach and fan was inspired. He served in the United States Air Force and spent a career in the HVAC industry. He recently celebrated 40 years of marriage to his wife Dawn and has two sons Trey and Taylor. He is survived by his father, John Robert Stoll Sr. and sisters, Patty Mitten, Gail Smith and Jane Birdwell. Rusty was preceded in death by his mother Mildred Stoll whom he loved with all his heart. Rusty's gentle spirit and joyful heart will be remembered by all, to know him was to love him.

Services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Bayview Memorial Park: 3351 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, Florida 32503. Visitation 1 PM, Life Celebration at 2 PM. Commital Ceremony Immediately after.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
