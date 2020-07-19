John Stephen Kranak
Pensacola - John Stephen Kranak, 85, was unexpectedly called to our Heavenly Father on July 15, 2020. John was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Stephen and Helen Kranak on October 4, 1934. He enlisted in the Navy in 1954 and married his hometown sweetheart Joan in June, 1955. Together the Navy took them many places including Guam, Sanford, Florida, Whidbey Island, Washington, Patuxent River, Maryland and eventually finishing in Pensacola. After 22 years of service, John retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He then worked civil service at NADEP for 17 years closing his career as a general foreman.
John belonged to the BPOE Elks, Kiwanis, and the Fleet Reserve among other organizations. He volunteered for many years with the Pensacola Open. For over 11 years, he was a class mentor at Blue Angel Elementary School and became affectionately known as "Mr. John" by all the children and faculty.
John was a devout Catholic and had a strong faith in God dedicating his services at both Little Flower and Holy Spirit Catholic churches. The most fulfilling was that of an extraordinary minister due to his strong love of the Eucharist.
John was preceded in death by his parents, step-dad James Gilchrist, and his daughter, Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife Joan of 65 years and their 3 children John Kranak, Jr. (Debbie), Joyce Roberts (Rick), and David Kranak (Tammy), 8 grandchildren (Jessica, Matthew, Yolana, Bradley, Kevin, Brian, Kayla, and Tia Dawn) and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Kranak.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM celebrated by Father Tom Collins. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with full military honors at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Spirit Child Development Academy or a charity of your choice
.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is entrusted with funeral arrangements.