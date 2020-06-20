John Stephen Olive



Pensacola - John Stephen Olive, 68, passed away peacefully at his home in Pensacola, Florida on June 18, 2020 with his wife of 37 years, Jovita, by his side.



John was born in Florence, Alabama to Todd and Zelda Olive. He graduated from Coffee High School and went on to study at University of North Alabama and Oklahoma State University.



He was employed 34 years with the US Postal Service, retiring in 2009. Throughout his postal career and until his death, John proudly dedicated his life to helping improve the lives of workers by serving the American Postal Workers Union. He served in many capacities at the local and state levels in his hometown of Florence, Alabama and Key West and Pensacola, Florida. He also served as an arbitration advocate, on committees and did other work for the National Union and was on the advisory board for the Department of Labor Studies at Florida International University. He was President of the Pensacola Area Local at the time of his death.



John was the proud father of four children: John Olive (Erin), Cyd Olive (Waylon Rumph), David Randall (Marilyn) and Angela Randall (Jennifer Wilson) and the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren: Paris Bishop, Aaron Mandel, Kiya Randall, Marley Randall, Brett Rumph, Mia Randall and Emilia Olive.



He is also survived by two sisters Beth Haley and Kaye Moore (Tim), niece Charlotte Moore, nephews Matt Haley, Patrick Moore, Todd Moore, grandniece Rivers Haley and cousins.



A Memorial Service will be held at 12 pm Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Trahan Family Funeral Home at 419 Yoakum Road in Pensacola. Visitation is at 11am.



