John T. Epps
John T. Epps

Pensacola - John Thomas Epps went home on June 30, 2020. John was born May 18, 1927 in Cordova, Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Gladys Marie Epps, Daughter Tina Peka, two grandchildren Cameron Griggers and Andrea Griggers, four great grandchildren, daughter and son in laws, Brother in law and many dear friends.

Visitation will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday July 7th, 2020 at Pensacola Baptist Temple. Funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will immediately follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Covenant hospice or Pensacola Baptist Temple.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
