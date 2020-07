Or Copy this URL to Share

John T. McAtee



Pensacola - John T McAtee, 85 of Pensacola, FL, passed peacefully in his home July 5, 2020.



He retired from A.C. Read Golf Course.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 52 years; and three children Rhonda, Johnny and Jerry; grand-children, Nicole, Jessica, Shane, Johnny, Allyssa; and great grand-child Skyfall; Also, his brother Jimmy McAtee; and sister Julia Dedas of Louisville, Ky.









