Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Committal
Following Services
Barrancas National Service
John Thomas Reed Obituary
John Thomas Reed

Cantonment - John Thomas "Tom" Reed, of Cantonment, Florida went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Tom was born September 6, 1945 in Century, Florida.

With a strong work ethic, he has worked his entire adult life. Even after retirement, he still took a part-time job. He joined the Navy serving four years including a one-year tour in the Vietnam War, and then continued in the Reserves for eight years. He continued his association with the military as a foodservice manager of the Navy Exchange. He traveled and lived in several states and even lived abroad in Italy. Ultimately, he moved back home to Pensacola in 2007 to live close to his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Robert Reed; his beloved mother, Dorothy Reed; and his brother, William E. Reed.

He is survived by his sisters, Nancy Majors, Linda Gerding, Alice Willard and Sharon Colbert; brothers, Don (Laura) Reed, Faron Reed, and Michael (Vicki) Reed and sister-in-law, Anita Reed; numerous nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces and a host of friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with visitation from 11:00-12:00 pm at Family-Funeral & Cremation, 7253 Plantation Road, Pensacola, Florida 32504 with service at 12:00pm. A Committal Service at Barrancas National Service will immediately follow the service. Pallbearers will be Michael Reed, George Reed, David Paaaina, Tommy Silvers, Steven Reed and Daniel Reed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the () in John's honor.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
