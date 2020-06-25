John Virgil Eichelberger Jr.
1933 - 2020
John Virgil Eichelberger, Jr.

Pensacola, FL - John Virgil Eichelberger, Jr., 86, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

John was born on September 23, 1933 in Yakima, WA to the late John and Christine Eichelberger. He was the older of two children, who preceded him in death. John obtained his undergraduate and graduate at Florida State University in Tallahassee, FL.

John was married to the late Dorothy Clopton Eichelberger in 1955. They were married for 63 wonderful years. He was a Middle School Principal for over 30 years and served in the Army Reserves for over 30 years, retiring as a Colonel. He was a faithful member of First Christian Church and served as a Deacon for many years. He enjoyed traveling and RVing.

John is survived by his son and wife, John V. Eichelberger, III and Abigail Watley Eichelberger; his grandchildren, Austin Cox, Allison Cox, and Alexis Eichelberger as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current circumstance there will be a Private Family Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 6031 Goodrich Dr., Pensacola, FL 32504.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 26, 2020
We have so many fond memories of John and Dorothy. They are both in our hearts forever. John, I am so very sorry for your loss.
I am putting "Family" as relationship. We didn't realize until about 20 years ago that John and Larry were third cousins. I will add photos (Mostly camping) later.
Ava Rich
Family
June 26, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Johns passing. He was such a sweet and generous man. He will be missed by so many. Prayers for his family.
Anita Schmitt
Acquaintance
