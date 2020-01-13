|
John William Arnold
Pensacola - John William Arnold was born in Austin, Texas on April 23, 1945 as the first son of William and Mary Arnold, and departed this life on January 10, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from McAllen High School in 1963 and later earned his B.B.A. from Trinity University in 1968. While attending Trinity he played football for the Tigers and was a member of Theta Tau Epsilon fraternity. During the summers of his college years, he worked as a rough neck in the oil fields of West Texas.
After graduation, John entered Officer Candidate School in the Marine Corps, and trained to be a Marine aviator. He served as a Marine helicopter pilot in Vietnam from December of 1969 to November of 1970 and upon his return was stationed at Whiting Field in Pensacola, Florida where he was an aviation instructor for several years.
After completing his service, John moved to Alaska for several years working on oil rigs in Prudhoe Bay and Point Barrow on the North Slope. He moved to Colorado in the late 1970's where he continued his work in the oil and gas business in oilfield services and later as a petroleum landman in Mississippi, Alabama and eventually back in Texas, where he continued his profession through his lifetime.
John was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in San Antonio, where he taught Sunday School and Confirmation, was actively involved with Mission Outreach, and served as an Elder and Deacon for many years. Later, as a member of the Cibolo Creek Community Church in Fair Oaks, he continued to pursue his passion for youth ministries and global missions. He was also very active in the San Antonio Association of Professional Landmen where he served as an officer of the Association. As a passionate outdoorsman, John was an avid fisherman and sportsman and loved his time on the family ranch and on the saltwater of the Texas coast.
John wanted all of us to know that the most important and rewarding commitments of his life were as a disciple to Christ, a father to his two boys, his service in the Marine Corps and his work as a member of Kairos, a mission for prison inmates in need of the message of God's love for all.
John is survived by his two beloved sons, Jordan and Joshua, their mother Peggy, his brother Jimmy Arnold and his wife, Patty, his brother David Arnold and his wife, Marcia, numerous nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite mission. Among John's favorites were World Vision, Kairos, Manna (Water for Life) and Border Ministries
Memorial Service will be at First Presbyterian Church at 4th and Alamo on Friday, January 17th, at 11:00 AM.
Semper Fidelis
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020