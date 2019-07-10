|
John William Stephens Sr
Milton/Holley - John William Stephens, Sr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019. John was born in Holley, Florida, on May 22, 1927; the son of Cinderella (Sweeney) and William Thomas, Stephens, Sr.
At the age of only sixteen, and like so many of his generation, John joined the Army at the height of World War II. As a Rifleman for the 39th Infantry Regiment 9th Infantry Division, John was based out of Marburg, Germany in 1945 and 1946. Shortly after returning home in 1947, it was love at first sight when John met his soon to be wife Alma Tenella Nelson. After securing his college degree at the University of Florida, he and "Tillie" married in 1949 and would have five children over the next decade.
John took pride in his military service, but it was ultimately his wife and family that meant the world to him. Following his retirement, John enjoyed long Sunday drives with his wife, picking fresh fruit with his brother and watching his Florida Gators each fall.
John is survived by his wife, Tillie; sons, John Jr. and Randy; siblings, Boots and Gerald; grandchildren, Jason, Robin, Rachel, John III, Amber and Hannah, and seven great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Harper Cemetery, with Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made, in John's name, to the , or call 1-800-272-3900.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 10, 2019