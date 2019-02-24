Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
John Wylie Meadows


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Wylie Meadows Obituary
John Wylie Meadows

Cantonment - John W. Meadows, 77, of Pensacola, passed away on February 18, 2019. He was born to John and Louise Meadows on October 1, 1941 in Columbia, MS.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Meadows and Louise Meadows Christensen; and his brothers, Fred, Robert and Jerry.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wanda K. Meadows and his son, David E. Meadows.

John was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a faithful civil servant.

Visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Trahan Family Funeral Home. We will be leaving here at 1:00 p.m. for Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
