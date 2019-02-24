|
|
John Wylie Meadows
Cantonment - John W. Meadows, 77, of Pensacola, passed away on February 18, 2019. He was born to John and Louise Meadows on October 1, 1941 in Columbia, MS.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Meadows and Louise Meadows Christensen; and his brothers, Fred, Robert and Jerry.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wanda K. Meadows and his son, David E. Meadows.
John was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a faithful civil servant.
Visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Trahan Family Funeral Home. We will be leaving here at 1:00 p.m. for Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019