St. Petersburg - Jon Delano Goins "JD", 82, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, passed away April 17, 2019.He was born April 28, 1936 in Carbon Glow, Kentucky. JD was predeceased and will be rejoining his parents, James L. Goins and Anna Ellen Raglin Goins, sisters Lois Jean and Janet, brother Jack Larue, and niece Elizabeth Goins. JD is survived by and left the loving arms of his sister Joyce Slawson and brother James L. "Bud" Goins, son Gary Goins, son Gregg Goins, daughter Wendy Goins and granddaughter Ashley Goins DeWitt. A service will be held Saturday, May 18th 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Funeral Home, 1001 E. Grace Ave., Haines City, Fl. 863-422-3933. Please consider memorial donations to the Robert Bruton Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Roy Adams, at 5409 Choyce Ct., Winston Salem, NC, 27106, and the American Children's Home, 3844 NC Highway 8, Lexington, NC 27292, c/o Kat Berrier [email protected] 336-425-5534, 336-357-7126.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 5, 2019