Services
Lewis Funeral Home
4777 West Spencerfield Road
Pace, FL 32571
(850) 995-5702
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
1960 - 2019
Jonathan Craig Jernigan Obituary
Jonathan Craig Jernigan

Pensacola - Jonathan Craig Jernigan, 59, of Pensacola, FL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Craig was born July 27, 1960, to Steve and Rose Jernigan. He attended Tate High School and then joined the Navy in 1982 where he served as Petty Officer Second Class for eight years. After completing his military service, he worked at Monsanto for 22 years.

Craig is survived by his wife of 37 years, Delta Jernigan; two daughters, Jessica Wallace and Cody Jernigan (son-in-law, Jacob Carroll); his father and mother, Steve and Rose Jernigan; a sister, Joni Jernigan (brother-in-law, Marty McCrory), a brother, Stevie Jernigan (sister-in-law, Julie Jernigan); two nieces, Hannah Furr and Joanna Jernigan, and a multitude of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services for Craig will be at Lewis Funeral Home, Pace Chapel, 4777 West Spencer Field Rd, Pace, FL, 32571: Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7th from 6:00pm- 8:00pm and the service will be held Friday, November 8th at 12:00pm with burial to follow at at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
