Jonathan Sean Krueger Obituary
Houston, TX - Jonathan Sean Krueger, 46, of Houston, Texas, passed from this earth on October 22, 2019.

Sean was a native of Pensacola, Florida, attended Washington H.S. and Pensacola Jr. College and lived since 2008 in Houston. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and a beloved son, brother and uncle. Having started working in the hotel business in Pensacola, he spent his entire career as a hospitality professional.

Sean was preceded in death by his father, Richard E. Krueger, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Jeanine Krueger Schulz of Pensacola; two brothers, Richard E. Krueger, Jr. of Katy, Texas, and Christopher A. Krueger of Houston, TX; a sister, Lucinda Jeanine Krueger of Pensacola; four nieces and three nephews.

A private family service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
