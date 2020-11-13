Jones (Jack) H. Overbey



Jones (Jack) H. Overbey, Jr., 81, of Kingsport, TN, Pensacola, FL, Birmingham, AL and Guntersville, AL, passed away peacefully on November 7th, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.



He was preceded in death by his parents Jones Sr, and Lily Howell Overbey as well as sisters Dorothy Frances Overbay Bennett, Ava Louise Overbay, and Shelby Rae Overbay and sister-in-law Vera Jean Overbay.



Jack will be missed greatly by his children, Jacquelyn Hart (Jarrod) and Daniel Overbey (Sara), and his grandchildren, Cameron and Pearson Hart, and Alan (A.J.) and Jackson Overbey. He adored his grandchildren so much, and shared pictures of them with everybody around him.



Jack is also survived by his siblings Fern Overbey Hilton (Don), William (Bill) Overbay (Elsie). He also leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews including Wesley and Quentin Hilton, Marcus (Nancy) and Sabrina Overbay, Larry Edward Bennett (Deborah), and Debra Kay Sirois (Mark).



He was born and raised in Kingsport, TN and left to serve in the Navy before returning to East Tennessee State University to complete his Bachelor's degree in Accounting. His career took him to Pensacola, FL where also completed an MBA from the University of West Florida. Jack served over thirty years as an accountant in the civil service before retiring to travel and spend time with his family - especially his grandchildren!



There will be an inurnment at Fort Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola at a later date.









