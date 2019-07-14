Josef William Kelm



Navarre - Josef William Kelm, 29 years old, of Navarre, Florida, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2019, at his family home after a courageous 8 year battle with Lou Gehrig's disease.



Born in Hammond, Indiana, on April 4, 1990; Josef graduated from Oblong High School class of 2008 before enlisting as a Security Forces Airman in the U.S. Air Force. He served his country from March 2009 to February 2014, with a deployment to Afghanistan. Josef's first duty station was Malmstrom AFB in Montana where he functioned as a 741st Security Forces Squadron Escort Team member. After a permanent change of duty station, he was then assigned to the 647th Security Forces Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. His career was cut short due to a diagnosis of ALS, receiving a medical retirement as a Senior Airman. Josef greatly enjoyed the outdoors, fitness training and gaming. He especially loved spending quality time with his wife and daughter. His optimistic outlook on life, despite his debilitating disease, was inspirational to everyone who met him. Joe-Boy, Seppie, Schmo-- You are so very loved and will be missed tremendously.



Josef is survived by his wife of 7 years, Sharlene Kelm; his 4 year old daughter, Jinora; his mother, Barbrie Kelm; father, Stephen Kelm; sister, Hollie; and brothers, Stephen Jr. and Alan.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Saint Sylvester Catholic Church, 7552 Navarre Parkway, Navarre, Florida 32566. Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 14, 2019