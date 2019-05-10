|
Joseph Adams
- - Joseph Wendel Adams Sr, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3rd.
Born JW in Frisco City, Alabama, on July 2, 1937, he was christened Joseph Wendel upon his baptism in the Roman Catholic faith in 1954. He grew up in Pensacola, was the oldest son of nine children and the first in his family to attend college.
After graduation from St. Joseph Catholic School, he attended Dillard University in Louisiana where he joined Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, met his wife, Carrie Guillory, and, in 1961, earned his bachelor's degree in Biology. He was a high school science teacher in Panama City before relocating his family to San Diego, California. He began his career at San Diego City Schools as a science and math teacher at Morse High School in 1967.
Always a hard worker, Joe supported his family by teaching in the day, working as a janitor at night for Donnelly Law Firm, and at Foremost Dairy during the summer.
He received his master's degree in Education and Counseling from San Diego State University in 1972. In 1981, he received his doctorate in Education from Point Loma College in conjunction with Northern Arizona University. Joe spent most of his career at Morse High School where he advanced from teacher to counselor. He helped many troubled students during his career. He helped, not only the students he was assigned, but any at-risk child with challenging life situations. Many former students have told his children that their lives were saved from a destructive path by Mr. Adams. He ended his career at Wangenheim Junior High School before retiring to Pensacola.
Joe raced cars in Mexico, was a gifted cartoonist, and a great cook. He loved weight lifting, corny jokes, history, classic western films (he'd cheer for the Indians), Buster Keaton, fishing, hiking, antiquing and playing in the rain with his oldest daughter while wearing a sombrero. He dreamed of joining the merchant marines (he made inquiries) and riding the rails in a boxcar as a hobo.
Called "Buddy Boy" by his siblings "Big Joe" by colleagues, "Joe," "Papa Joe," "Pedro" by friends, and "Doc" by the people who cared for him in the end, Joe was a complicated man who was deeply loved. As is sometimes the case with those who suffer from the disease of alcoholism and substance use disorder, he could be alternatively caring and cruel to those closest to him. He found peace in his final years free from substances.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Woodrow and Rozener Adams; daughter Denise Rachelle Adams; brothers Roosevelt, Willie and Milase Adams; and sister, Shirley Harrison.
He is survived by his children, Tanya Adams, Joseph (Eva) Adams, Eva Adams-Hammad; grandchildren, Stefan Huggins, Carrie Adams-Hammad, Noah Adams, Corey Adams, Lilly Adams; ex-wife, Carrie Peery; brothers: Samuel Adams, Tim (Gail) Adams; sisters: Gloria Harbin, Dora (Neil) Kent and many nieces and nephews. Joe's children would like to thank Crestview Rehabilitation Center and Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care of their father. Joe was cremated; his ashes will be returned to California. Memorial donations in Joe's name can be made to .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 10, 2019