Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
2551 S Mckenzie St
Foley, AL 36535
(251) 943-2391
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Joseph Clarence Fell Obituary
Joseph Clarence Fell

Lillian, AL - Joseph Clarence Fell went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Janice Renee Fell, his son, Danny Fell; daughter, Stephanie (Chad) Porter, daughter, Mandy (Matt) Hayles, daughter, Heather Fell; step son, Jason (Tina) Lassiter; five grandchildren; a brother, Gene ( Emma) Fell; other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Foley from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM,at the chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Foley.

Interment will be in Old Spanish Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
Funeral Etiquette
