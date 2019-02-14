|
|
Joseph Clarence Fell
Lillian, AL - Joseph Clarence Fell went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Janice Renee Fell, his son, Danny Fell; daughter, Stephanie (Chad) Porter, daughter, Mandy (Matt) Hayles, daughter, Heather Fell; step son, Jason (Tina) Lassiter; five grandchildren; a brother, Gene ( Emma) Fell; other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Foley from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM,at the chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Foley.
Interment will be in Old Spanish Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019