|
|
Joseph Frederick Davidson
Pensacola, Fl - Joseph Frederick Davidson, 46, passed away on January 17, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. He was born on May 5, 1973 to Frank Davidson and Henrietta Morse.
In his early years of life, Joe was involved in speed-skating and T-Ball. After he became a father, he was dedicated to his son Cooper. In his free time, he enjoyed coaching, hunting, fishing, boating, and IFBB (pro). He was employed at TEVA Pharmaceuticals, and prior to that it was Avanir Pharmaceuticals. Joe was also a member of Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, FL.
Joe is survived by his son: Cooper Davidson, mother: Henrietta (Joe) Morse, father: Frank (Connie) Davidson, brothers: Jimmy (Kim) Davidson and Chad (Amy) Mauldin, sister: Michelle (Bradly) Sparks, along with several nieces and nephews.
The celebration of life for Joe will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 PM.
Go Gators!
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020