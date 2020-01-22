Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Frederick Davidson


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Frederick Davidson Obituary
Joseph Frederick Davidson

Pensacola, Fl - Joseph Frederick Davidson, 46, passed away on January 17, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. He was born on May 5, 1973 to Frank Davidson and Henrietta Morse.

In his early years of life, Joe was involved in speed-skating and T-Ball. After he became a father, he was dedicated to his son Cooper. In his free time, he enjoyed coaching, hunting, fishing, boating, and IFBB (pro). He was employed at TEVA Pharmaceuticals, and prior to that it was Avanir Pharmaceuticals. Joe was also a member of Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, FL.

Joe is survived by his son: Cooper Davidson, mother: Henrietta (Joe) Morse, father: Frank (Connie) Davidson, brothers: Jimmy (Kim) Davidson and Chad (Amy) Mauldin, sister: Michelle (Bradly) Sparks, along with several nieces and nephews.

The celebration of life for Joe will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 and 8:00 PM.

Go Gators!
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -