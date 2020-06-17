It was an honor to have meet Joe Mann while visiting in NOLA 3-7-2015. We were instantly family... I will miss his texts & calls that kept us connected...
Gwen and family please know you are in my Heart, Thoughts and Prayers. We were all blessed by knowing this gentleman... Thank You for your Service Joe Until we meet again,
Your Cousin.
Joseph Frederick Mann
New Orleans - On June 13, 2020, Joseph Frederick Mann passed away as a result of heart failure. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gwendolyn Keller Mann, and his daughters, Melissa Martinez of New Orleans, LA and Jennifer Todd (Doug) of Winter Garden, FL. He was the son of the late Frederick H Mann, Jr. and the late Nancy Cotita Loadholtz (Gene) of Pensacola, FL. He was "Crazy PawPaw/PopPop" to his grandchildren, Cedar, Gwyneth, Evelyn, Benjamin, Eliana, Brooklyn, Sadie, Mariah, and Lexi. They were like grandchildren to him. He is also survived by his former wife, Peggy Mann, with whom he shared 38 loving years, and his older sister, Linda Garton (Tom) of Pensacola, FL.
Mr. Mann attended Escambia High School, then the University of West Florida, where he earned his Master of Arts in Economics. He served with the US Navy for 21 years, retiring as a LCDR. He worked for the Army Corps of Engineers for 25 years. He was an adjunct professor for Northwood University for 34 years and a tax advisor for H&R Block for 27 years. Mr. Mann was a member of the New Orleans Civil War Roundtable since 1989 and would often share his knowledge with others (willing or otherwise). He was a founding member at the National World War II Museum. He attended St. Charles United Methodist Church and was a bowler with Westside Bowling Lanes. He had a passion for genealogy, researching his family and helping others with their searches. He was a loving and giving man, full of advice and some of the worst jokes we'd ever heard.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Supply Corps Foundation at https://www.usnscf.com/Foundation/Ships_Store/MakeDonation
To send Condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
New Orleans - On June 13, 2020, Joseph Frederick Mann passed away as a result of heart failure. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gwendolyn Keller Mann, and his daughters, Melissa Martinez of New Orleans, LA and Jennifer Todd (Doug) of Winter Garden, FL. He was the son of the late Frederick H Mann, Jr. and the late Nancy Cotita Loadholtz (Gene) of Pensacola, FL. He was "Crazy PawPaw/PopPop" to his grandchildren, Cedar, Gwyneth, Evelyn, Benjamin, Eliana, Brooklyn, Sadie, Mariah, and Lexi. They were like grandchildren to him. He is also survived by his former wife, Peggy Mann, with whom he shared 38 loving years, and his older sister, Linda Garton (Tom) of Pensacola, FL.
Mr. Mann attended Escambia High School, then the University of West Florida, where he earned his Master of Arts in Economics. He served with the US Navy for 21 years, retiring as a LCDR. He worked for the Army Corps of Engineers for 25 years. He was an adjunct professor for Northwood University for 34 years and a tax advisor for H&R Block for 27 years. Mr. Mann was a member of the New Orleans Civil War Roundtable since 1989 and would often share his knowledge with others (willing or otherwise). He was a founding member at the National World War II Museum. He attended St. Charles United Methodist Church and was a bowler with Westside Bowling Lanes. He had a passion for genealogy, researching his family and helping others with their searches. He was a loving and giving man, full of advice and some of the worst jokes we'd ever heard.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Supply Corps Foundation at https://www.usnscf.com/Foundation/Ships_Store/MakeDonation
To send Condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.