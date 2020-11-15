Joseph K. Kuehmeier
Pensacola - Joseph K. Kuehmeier was bom August 19, 1935 in Buffalo, New York to German immigrants
Joseph Kuehmeier and Mary Duschl and died November 13, 2020 in Penscola, Florida at the age of 85. He gradated from Seneca Vocational High School and attended a 2 year Junior College. ln 1952 he joined the United States Navy and flew as an aircrewman in TBMS. He attended flight training in 1955 at Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida. Upon completing that training, he was married to Patricia Shirley Danahy. Their first duty station was VQ-2 in Morocco, Africa. He next served in VS-39, VS-22, VS-30. He went on to command VS-32, VS-30 and Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi, Texas. He also served aboard the Aircraft Carrriers Essex, Wasp and Randolf. He retired from the Navy and was employed at Burnside-Ott and UNC.
He enjoyed being the head of the Kuehmeier Family and overseeing large social gatherings at the "farm".
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother, Rev. Carl L. Kuehmeier.
Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pat; sister, Carol (Dave); four sons, Joe (Terry); Greg (Diann), Eric (Sarah), and Tom (Michelle); eleven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm. A Christian Burial Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church. Graveside burial will take place at a later time.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
.